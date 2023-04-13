Aww! Vineeta Singh shared candid photos as she goes on a date with her better half

MUMBAI:Shark Tank India Season 2 is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television.

This season, the sharks of the show are Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder of CarDekho), Aman Gupta (Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Peyush Bansal (Co-founder and CEO of Lenskart), Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group), Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics).

This year, the Sharks have been really tough as investors. They have thought well and then invested in the pitcher.

The season has been doing extremely well and the audience love watching it.

Vineeta Singh (CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics), is one of the most loved judges on the show and she is considered as one of the most stylish judges of the show.

She shared many candid photos where she is seen posing with her better half as they are all set to go on a date for a party.

Vineeta looks drop dead gorgeous as she looks gorgeous in a blue Indian wear.

She shared the photo and captioned it saying “Sometimes grainy. Sometimes blurry. All times personal. Just what memories are meant to look and feel like”

Well, there is no doubt that Vinneta was one of the most loved judges of Shark Tank Season 2 and the audience would love to see her in Season 3

