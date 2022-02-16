Aww…Vishal Kotian comforts a fan by KISSING her forehead while on a Valentine’s Day vacay

MUMBAI: Vishal Kotian not only gained immense fame with his stint in Bigg Boss 15 but also gained a lot of love from followers on social media.

This Valentine's Vishal Kotiyan travelled to the Pink City to ring in the day of love with his beloved Payal Shetty. Vishal and Payal are staying in a heritage property in suburban Jaipur.

While Vishal was off to Jaipur with girlfriend Payal Vijay Shetty to celebrate Valentine’s Day at the Nazar Bagh Palace, he was papped by a crew member of the airline. She was not only seen expressing her love towards him but also got teary eyed when Vishal presented her with a rose.

Seeing this, he was seen comforting the fan by giving her a hug. She said, "I will always remember this rose." To this, Vishal kissed her forehead and said, "God bless you."

The star is often seen having a fun banter with his fans and fan clubs on social media and was recently papped celebrating his birthday with the underprivileged children.

