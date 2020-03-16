AWW! This is what Anjali Tatrari aka Krisha will miss about working on the sets of Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na

Anjali Tatrari's on-screen pairing with Avinesh Rekhi became a huge hit among the fans. 

Anjali Tatrari

MUMBAI : Anjali Tatrari and Avinesh Rekhi starrer show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na launched on a grand note last year on 9th  November.

The show had an ensemble cast of actors like Leenesh Mattoo, Rakshanda Khan, Shweta Gautam, Karuna Verma, Farah Lakhani, Simran Sharma and many more. 

Well, after the successful run of 9 months, the show is all set to go off-air in a few days' time. 

The viewers were in love with Anjali and Avinesh's on-screen jodi. 

As the actors shoot for the final days of the show, Anjali has shared some heartwarming Instagram stories straight from the set. 

The last day of the shoot was celebrated as a traditional day with all the cast and crew who came decked up in amazing clothes.

Anjali shared a video and also captioned it saying that she will miss all of this.

Take a look:

 

Anjali made her small screen debut with Sony TV's show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan which starred Varun Badola and Shweta Tiwari in the lead roles. 

The actress has proved her mettle in acting with her debut show itself and now, there is no looking back.

The actress definitely has a long way to go in her career. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Anjali Tatrari opens up on her everlasting bond with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan co-star Varun Badola, says, "I look up to him for both personal and professional decisions. He knows everything happening in my life."

About Author

