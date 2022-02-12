Aww! ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ fame Shireen Mirza spill beans on her Valentine’s Day plans with hubby

MUMBAI: Actor Shireen Mirza is gearing up for Valentine’s special honeymoon in the Maldives with her Delhi-based IT professional hubby Hasan Sartaj. The couple already left for the much-awaited day and would return back on February 17.

Shireen got married to Hasan Sartaj in October last year and is quite excited about her 1st Valentine’s Day post marriage.

“Last year on Valentine’s Day, he proposed to me for marriage, and this year we will be celebrating it as a married couple. It is very special,” shares Mirza, who is known for her role as Simmi from the TV show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The actor continues, “Earlier, Valentine’s Day was never special, and I used to make fun of people who used to celebrate it. Now, I have realised how that day can actually be so special to you.”

About her pending honeymoon, she says, “It has been due for a long time. We will be there for seven to eight days. Although Maldives was not on the top of my list because I am scared of water, I am excited to go as I know I will be in good company.”

Mirza recalls how her bubby dear dropped down on one knee and proposed to her, taking her completely by surprise. Now, in return, the actor has something special in store for her hubby.

“I got in touch with the hotel authorities and have planned something very special on the night of Valentine’s Day, and I can’t share it right now because he would get to know then,” she laughs.

