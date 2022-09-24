Awwdorable! Banni Chow: Banni and Yuvan’s Om Shanti Om moment will melt your hearts

MUMBAI : The TV show Banni Chow Home Delivery is gaining great attention and popularity. The story's premise is that Banni is a tough delivery lady who makes a living by doing door-to-door food deliveries. She settles for marrying Yuvan, a mentally challenged man she first takes to be a friend, as a compromise. Her transformation as a result of this marriage is the central theme of this narrative. Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta played the main characters on small screens when the series premiered a few months ago.

The show has an ardent fan following and the fans of the show are always on the lookout for fun behind the scenes and new promos and sometimes the stars of the show also reshare.

Banni and Yuvan’s friendship and chemistry have garnered a lot fans and they always share the most amazing edits of the duo.

Recently, the duo and the whole Banni Chow family took part in the show, Ravivar with Star Parivaar and Yuvan And Banni aka YuvAnni treated their fans with a beautiful performance. Fans immediately started showering love on the two and made some really great edits. Some fans even compared the moment to the dancing one in the Shahrukh and Deepika starter song, ‘Main Agar Kahoon’. This beautiful edit was reshared by Ulka gupta herself. Check it out:

Meanwhile on the show, Agastya comes to Banni’s house, acting as if he has forgiven Yuvan, and Banni reaches home to help them. Agastya wins their trust and he is all set to train Yuvan to become a rockstar. Yuvan is doing extremely well but Agastya has some cunning intentions.

Agastya wants Yuvan to lose, as he wants to prove to his father Param Kapoor that there is no rockstar other than him.

Agastya is playing with the emotions of Banni and Yuvan, by not letting Yuvan achieve any success.

The show is definitely coming with a lot of twists and turns and it will be fun to see what happens next!

