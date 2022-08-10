Awwdorable! ‘PraRag’ fans fawn over This scene of Prachi and Raghav from Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular and fan favorite shows and the audience loves the chemistry of the lead couples. While earlier it was Ram and Priya, now the new ship- PraRag aka Prachi and Raghav have become an instant fan favorite.
PRACHI AND RAGHAV

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular and fan favorite shows and the audience loves the chemistry of the lead couples. While earlier it was Ram and Priya, now the new ship- PraRag aka Prachi and Raghav have become an instant fan favorite.

While their relationship was tumultuous after the leap, the audience has kept their fingers crossed to see them together and reunite and this time, as more than best friends.

Often, the show is known to display intense passion and love between costars and the audience gives such scenes a big thumbs up. Another one such scene is one where Prachi falls into Raghav’s arms and he holds her steady while they share a moment.

Here is the audience’s reaction to the same, check out:

Prachi and Raghav evidently share intense chemistry and this is just another proof. We think and hope that the time will be soon when Raghav once again retreats to his open and full of love self and we can wish for PraRag to get together soon.

The show follows an interesting track with Prachi coming out as a strong woman who is capable of both planning a wedding and focusing on important projects at work.

