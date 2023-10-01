Ayesha Singh fans, sure are the best and setting the example of selflessness; Check it out

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016), and the film Adrishya (2017).

She recently came into the limelight after essaying the role of Sai Joshi, in the Star plus show 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin.

She is absolutely loved for her character and performance. She has a huge fan following and the audience loves her.

The show is one of the top five, with the highest rating currently. It is doing exceptionally well and the plot has kept the audience hooked.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh talks about her character on Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin; says, “I was asked to audition for both Sai and Pakhi, but I chose to audition for Sai”

Ayehsa Singh sure has gained a lot of popularity but she has also received a lot of love from the audience. The people love her and keep pouring in with love and even a lot of gifts. The fans have been given the name “Ayeshians”.

It is not just Ayesha but the fans sure are amazing too. They are so genuine and surely have a knack for doing selfless deeds.

They recently distributed some child kits to a few children in need in the name of Ayesha. They have done this before too and are surely the best fans and people out there. They keep doing such deeds in Ayesha’s name and she completely supports them too.

Check out the latest glimpse here:

11

Talking about the show, it has now reached the top second position and has managed to be at it with their gripping storylines. People are loving the track and hooked to the show.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh talks about the beginning of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin; says, “When I first reached the office, I was so lost and nervous about performing with Neil sir”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.