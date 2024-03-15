Ayesha Singh heaps praises for her co - actor and friend Yogendra Vikram Singh

Ayesha is one of the most loved and celebrated actors of television and now she took on to social media and heaped praises for her co - actor Yogendra Vikram Singh
Ayesha

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a very popular name in the world of television and today she has become a household name.

She rose to fame with her role as Sai in the most successful serial on television Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations.

The show has taken a leap and the actresses exited her show and her character and said goodbye to her character “Sai”

Post that she has not done anything when it came to her professional life and she is waiting for a good project.

One of the things that the fans loved about the old cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was that everyone got along with each other and one could see that in the BTS videos that the actor's used to share.

ALSO READ :Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals how she got rejected for Choti Sarrdaarni and talks about how she landed the role of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha did get along with everyone on the sets of the show and she has always mentioned this in all her interviews.

Now we came across a post where she appreciated and praised her co - actor  from the show Yogendra Vikram Singh who had essayed the role of  Samrat.

The actress shared a clip of one of his work and captioned it saying "Bhalle Bhalle you look very handsome in Pagardi"

Well, it's good to see that post the show also Ayesha Singh and Yogendra Vikram Singh friendship is still the same and they are still in touch.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Ayesha Singh all set to reprise her role as Sai Joshi from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for an upcoming show? Read on to know more

Ektaa Kumaran

About Author

