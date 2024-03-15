Ayesha Singh heaps praises for her co - actor and friend Yogendra Vikram Singh

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a very popular name in the world of television and today she has become a household name.

She rose to fame with her role as Sai in the most successful serial on television Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations.

The show has taken a leap and the actresses exited her show and her character and said goodbye to her character “Sai”

Post that she has not done anything when it came to her professional life and she is waiting for a good project.

One of the things that the fans loved about the old cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin was that everyone got along with each other and one could see that in the BTS videos that the actor's used to share.

Ayesha did get along with everyone on the sets of the show and she has always mentioned this in all her interviews.

Now we came across a post where she appreciated and praised her co - actor from the show Yogendra Vikram Singh who had essayed the role of Samrat.

The actress shared a clip of one of his work and captioned it saying "Bhalle Bhalle you look very handsome in Pagardi"

Well, it's good to see that post the show also Ayesha Singh and Yogendra Vikram Singh friendship is still the same and they are still in touch.

