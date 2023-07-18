Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals how she got rejected for Choti Sarrdaarni and talks about how she landed the role of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ayesha is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television and she has a massive fan following. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she got rejected for any show and is she happy that she got selected for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a very popular name in the world of television and today she has become a household name.

She rose to fame with her role as Sai in the most successful serial on television Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations.

The show has taken a leap and the actresses exited her show and her character and said goodbye to her character “Sai”

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she got rejected for any show and is she happy that she got selected for  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Did you reject any projects or got rejected post the audition for a show?

Before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for the same production house, I had given an audition for Choti Sarrdaarni that is how they had my audition. When the casting started for Ghum they were looking out for the character of Sheen which was a Kashmiri girl as earlier my character’s name was Sheen, not Sai, they called me after watching my Choti Sarrdaarni audition.

I had given two – three audition rounds for Choti Sarrdaarni and Saket sir was there who was the creative director. He really wanted to sign me, but they wanted a Punjabi girl, the way Nimirt is and she looks also like Punjabi hence I wasn’t signed there but they signed me for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Are you happy that you got selected for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and not for Choti Sarrdaarni ?

Yes, absolutely I am happy that I was chosen for Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as everything happens for good. I met Saket Sir, in this production house Village Boy production house, and one pilot shot happened. We were supposed to go aboard to shoot it, and all the actors were waiting for almost 1 ½ years, and Saket Sir was the creative there and that is how he recommended me for  Choti Sarrdaarni and then I got Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar so I feel everything happens as per destiny.

Well, there is no doubt that Ayesha Singh proved her acting chops in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and the fans would miss watching her on television.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
