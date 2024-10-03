Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si fame Karan Veer Mehra discusses challenges faced by the show amidst competitive time slots

Karan Veer Mehra has taken pleasure in portraying the antagonist Vaibhav. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, Karan Veer stated in an interview with the popular news portal that the show will end on March 12.
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI : Presently acting in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, Karan Veer Mehra has taken pleasure in portraying the antagonist Vaibhav. Starring Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe, Karan Veer stated in an interview with the popular news portal that the show will end on March 12.

Also read: Oops! Amidst reports of Pavitra Rishta actor KaranVeer Mehra and Nidhi Seth’s marriage in trouble; the two unfollow each other on social media; read to know more

According to Karan Veer, “Yes, the show is going off the air in seven months. Baatein Kuch Ankahee was slotted in the 9 pm slot, which is a highly competitive time with reality shows, cricket matches, and other quality programs on various channels. Unfortunately, we could not meet those demands."

At first, the main character Vandana was to wed Karan Veer's character Vaibhav in the show. However, when he tricks her and marries her sister, the storyline takes a turn for the worse. When considering his part, Karan Veer says, “I enjoyed playing Vaibhav in whatever screen space I got. He was always meant to be a grey character, but slowly he turned all black, which was also fun to play.”

In his explanation of TV's role as a medium for producers and writers, Karan Veer says, "In TV, producers and writers play a significant part. If actors think a show does well just because of them, that's not true."

According to rumors, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's low TRP numbers are the reason for its cancellation. Karan Veer, however, vehemently denied the allegations and insisted that the show is still performing well. Fans have been posting depressing things on social media since the news broke.

Mohit Malik and Sayali Salunkhe's hit show is about to end. The final episode of Rajan Shahi's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will premiere on March 12, 2024. The show follows Vandana as she overcomes obstacles to becoming a successful singer and leaves her mark on the music industry with her distinctive voice.

Vandana takes the stage in the developing plot of Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si as she supports Kunal's mother upon her return. Even though Kunal's father, Kuldeep, is making an effort to prove that his mother is unstable, Vandana believes there's more going on. Vandana is going to reveal the truth and expose Kuldeep in front of Kunal and the whole family in the next episodes.

Also read:EXCLUSIVE! Karan Veer Mehra on working with Rajan Shahi in Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: I am so glad that I have carved a niche where he can call me and say that I will be doing this role

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Credit- Pinkvilla
    


 

 
 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 07:00

