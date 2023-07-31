Oops! Amidst reports of Pavitra Rishta actor KaranVeer Mehra and Nidhi Seth’s marriage in trouble; the two unfollow each other on social media; read to know more

MUMBAI: KaranVeer Mehra and Nidhi are two well know actors of television and these days they are grabbing the headlines for the trouble in their marriage reported by an entertainment portal.

The two had met during a shoot for an advertisement and the two fell in love, dated for a while and then tied the knot in the year 2021 at the beginning everything was fine but then they had compatibility issues and now the two are not living together.

Nidhi has also deleted all the pictures from social media which she had posted with Karanveer Mehra and this was the part where the separation rumours began.

Now there is another thing that has come to notice the two have unfollowed each other on social media, but Karanveer is not following Nidhi but is following her parents and family on social media.

Well, seems like there is trouble in their marriage but the two haven’t yet come out and spoken about it.

On the work front, KaranVeer Mehra has been part of television shows like Pavitra Rishta, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, TV, Biwi Aur Main, Tera Kya Hoga Alia and Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

He has also been part of the Bollywood movie Ragini MMS.

On the other hand, Nidhi has acted in serials like Kaamna, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Shrimad Bhagwat.

