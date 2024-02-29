Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Romiit Raaj shares some MEMORABLE MOMENTS from the sets as the show is set to go off-air!

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most entertaining shows on television.

Fans of Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will soon bid farewell to the beloved characters as the show is set to go off air in mid-March. The decision to end the show was made by the channel, as the storyline has reached its natural conclusion and viewers are eager for new content.

The romantic drama between Kunal and Vandana has captured the hearts of many, but all good things must come to an end.

In the final episodes, viewers can expect high-end drama as Kunal and Vandana's lives take unexpected turns. Vandana is determined to expose Kuldeep and his nefarious plans, leading to a thrilling climax. Taking its place will be the new serial Udne Ki Asha, which promises to bring a fresh and exciting storyline to viewers.

It was only recently that Mohit shared his feelings on the show going off - air. He took to Social media and told the fans how he knows that they are disappointed and how things weren't in his hands. The entire cast has spent some beautiful moments on the set and that was evident in the videos and posts that the cast put out on their respective social media handles.

Now Romiit Raaj, who plays an integral role in the show, has shared some cherished moments that the cast and crew spent with each other on the sets.

