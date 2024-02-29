Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Romiit Raaj shares some MEMORABLE MOMENTS from the sets as the show is set to go off-air!

The entire cast has spent some beautiful moments on the set and that was evident in the videos and posts that the cast put out on their respective social media handles. Now Romiit Raaj, who plays an integral role in the show, has shared some cherished moments that the cast and crew spent with each other on the sets.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 13:56
Aww

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most entertaining shows on television.

Fans of Star Plus's Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si will soon bid farewell to the beloved characters as the show is set to go off air in mid-March. The decision to end the show was made by the channel, as the storyline has reached its natural conclusion and viewers are eager for new content. 

(Also Read:Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si SPOILER: Finally! Kunal and Vandana finally consummate their love

The romantic drama between Kunal and Vandana has captured the hearts of many, but all good things must come to an end.

In the final episodes, viewers can expect high-end drama as Kunal and Vandana's lives take unexpected turns. Vandana is determined to expose Kuldeep and his nefarious plans, leading to a thrilling climax. Taking its place will be the new serial Udne Ki Asha, which promises to bring a fresh and exciting storyline to viewers.

It was only recently that Mohit shared his feelings on the show going off - air. He took to Social media and told the fans how he knows that they are disappointed and how things weren't in his hands. The entire cast has spent some beautiful moments on the set and that was evident in the videos and posts that the cast put out on their respective social media handles.

Now Romiit Raaj, who plays an integral role in the show, has shared some cherished moments that the cast and crew spent with each other on the sets.

Take a look: 

 

 


(Also Read: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Amit Behl shares a picture with Mohit Malik it will leave you excited, check it out

How much will you miss watching Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si? Let us know in the comments below!

Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe Romiit Raaj Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Garvita Sadhwani Arisht Jain Ujwala Jog Yatin Karyekar Kulfi Kumar Bajewala Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Rajan Shahi Shows YRKKH TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 13:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kajol and Kriti Sanon to take you on a thrilling ride with Do Patti
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Do Patti has been grabbing the attention of the fans and audience ever since the movie was in...
Anupamaa : Wow! Titu outsmarts Pakhi sends proofs to Adhik
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Dabangii SPOILER: Arya's determination to prevent Kasturi from becoming CM at any costs
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin SPOILER: Oh No! Surekha will push Savi away labelling her as ‘Panvati’ for Ishaan and the Bhonsale family
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Vaishnavi Andhale is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI: Internet personality and social media influencer Vaishnavi Andhale is indeed one of the major attractions...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Romiit Raaj shares some MEMORABLE MOMENTS from the sets as the show is set to go off-air!
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is one of the most entertaining shows on television.Fans of Star Plus's Baatein Kuch...
Recent Stories
Sujata Anandan
Veteran journalist Sujata Anandan passes away at 65; Riteish Deshmukh pays tribute
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Kishwer
Kishwer Merchantt mourns the loss of her pet dog Pepsi; says ‘Left a terrible void in…’
Sumbul
Netizens are in love with Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Varma’s SIMPLICITY as they travel by local train
Ulka Gupta
Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta shares glimpses of her exciting new project; WATCH VIDEO
Mannara
Mannara Chopra receives immense support from netizens after pictures of her injury go viral on social media!
Ayushe Khanna
Aangan-Aapno Ka actress Ayushe Khanna shares a shocking visual from her travel on Mumbai roads, WATCH VIDEO
Aditie Malik, Kushal Tandon to Arjun Bijlani
Aditie Malik, Kushal Tandon to Arjun Bijlani: Check out the TV actors who have alternate business ventures