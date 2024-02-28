Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Amit Behl shares a picture with Mohit Malik it will leave you excited, check it out

Earlier there was news that the show is going off-air which has left the fans upset. Meanwhile Amit Behl who plays the role of Kuldeep has shared a sweet picture with the cast that is sure to cheer up the fans.
Amit Behl

MUMBAI:Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a show titled that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to become a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice. The show has been winning hearts with its incredible storyline.

Also Read-Winners Against All Odds: Star Plus and Rajan Shahi shine a spotlight on another beautiful story of and underdog with Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Earlier there was news that the show is going off-air which has left the fans upset. Meanwhile Amit Behl who plays the role of Kuldeep has shared a sweet picture with the cast that is sure to cheer up the fans. He shared a picture with a few of the cast members like Mohit Malik, Yatin Karyekar, Romit Raj, among others and captioned it, “Love”

Check out the picture here;

What are your thoughts on the above picture? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Rajan Shahi's new show titled Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is the most awaited show!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar  

 

 

Rajan Shahi Director’s Kut Ketaki Kulkarni Star Plus Karanveer Mehra Mohit Malik Sayli Salunkhe Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
