Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Amit Behl shares a picture with Mohit Malik it will leave you excited, check it out
MUMBAI:Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a show titled that talks about an inspirational idea: Winning Against All Odds. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to become a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice. The show has been winning hearts with its incredible storyline.
Earlier there was news that the show is going off-air which has left the fans upset. Meanwhile Amit Behl who plays the role of Kuldeep has shared a sweet picture with the cast that is sure to cheer up the fans. He shared a picture with a few of the cast members like Mohit Malik, Yatin Karyekar, Romit Raj, among others and captioned it, “Love”
Check out the picture here;
