Bachchan fever takes over the stage of 'India's Best Dancer 3'

MUMBAI :Get ready to witness a spectacular display of dance styles from around the globe as India's Best Dancer 3, presents the 'Best Ka International Test' this weekend. With the captivating beats of timeless songs from the 90s, the contestants are sure to leave you spellbound. Bringing a sensational disco shuffle rendition will be the dancing duo Anjali and choreographer Aryan who will groove to the beats of 'Jumma Chumma De De'.

Taking the Bachchan fever a notch higher, host Jay Bhansuhali, will invite the Judges and other contestants to perform on the evergreen song. Judge Terence Lewis will put on a gamcha and pretend to be Tiger, Amitabh Bachchan's iconic character from the film 'Hum'. Sonali Bendre and Geeta Kapur will play the roles of his lady love.

