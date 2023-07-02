Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Brinda aka Aanchal Khurana pens a heartfelt note for 'Ram and Brinda'

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Disha and Nakuul share a great friendship and their pair was loved ever since they starred in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 12:41
Aanchal Khurana

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show recently followed Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya. Ram and Priya get married again on the show and it is shown that Ram’s mother Swati, is alive.

Also read: Ram and Priya to bid their Final Goodbye to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 tonight?

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a post close to BALH 2.

We know that Ram and Priya’s characters are going to leave the show soon as it gears up for a generational leap and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar shot for their last day and wrapped up shoot too.

Now, Aanchal Khurana pens a heartfelt note on friendship as she posts a heartwarming picture of herself and Nakuul Mehta from one of the last days of shoot!

Check it out!

she captioned the post as, “RAM BRINDA ~ In this world true friends are very difficult to find, they are the one who love and care for you unconditionally and selflessly. So if you have them just don't ever lose them.”

This post seemed to be an ode of Ram and Brinda who were closest friends on the show and we couldn’t stop the teary smile that made its way on our face!

The show will take a major leap soon and while the fans are excited to see the new leads, they will definitely miss the pair of Ram and Priya.

Disha and Nakuul share a great friendship and their pair was loved ever since they starred in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara.

What do you think of RAM and BRINDA’s friendship?

Will you miss Ram and Priya on the show?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: Ajay Nagrath becomes part of This incident on the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, check out his reaction

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Nakuul Mehta Disha Parmar Shubhaavi Choksey Manraj Singh Sharma Maanya Sharma Piyush Sahdev TellyChakkar BTS Ram Priya Pihu Mr. Kapoor BTS TV news Aarohi Kumawat Aanchal Khurana TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Tue, 02/07/2023 - 12:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry impresses Seerat at the event, talks about true love
MUMBAI :Many new shows are starting up and some are going off air. Starplus is back with a new show called ‘Teri Meri...
The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite style icon from Bollywood!
MUMBAI: The stunning and ever gorgeous, Jacqueline Fernandez recently graced the cover of an international magazine and...
Pratik Sehajpal has an unlikely connection to the late rapper Sidhu Moosewala! Find out what!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Brinda aka Aanchal Khurana pens a heartfelt note for 'Ram and Brinda'
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha...
&TV’s Doosri Maa completes 100 episodes!
MUMBAI: It is celebration time for &TV’s Doosri Maa as the show completes 100 episodes! Launched in September 2022...
Recent Stories
The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite style icon from Bollywood!
The one that has stuck with me is Rekhaji: Jacqueline Fernandez on her favourite style icon from Bollywood!

Latest Video

Related Stories
Pratik Sehajpal has an unlikely connection to the late rapper Sidhu Moosewala! Find out what!
Pratik Sehajpal has an unlikely connection to the late rapper Sidhu Moosewala! Find out what!
&TV’s Doosri Maa completes 100 episodes!
&TV’s Doosri Maa completes 100 episodes!
Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain makes an offer of Rs 5 crores; Vineeta Jain says it is the biggest offer in the history of the sho
Shark Tank India 2: Amit Jain makes an offer of Rs 5 crores; Vineeta Jain says it is the biggest offer in the history of the show
Uorfi Javed bursts out at Splitsvilla X4’s disorderly contestants
Uorfi Javed bursts out at Splitsvilla X4’s disorderly contestants
Bigg Boss 16: Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan hits a milestone
Bigg Boss 16: Congratulations! Sumbul Touqeer Khan hits a milestone
Dalljiet Kaur reveals how son Jaydon reacted after meeting fiance Nikhil Patel for the first time; says, “I just froze thinking
Dalljiet Kaur reveals how son Jaydon reacted after meeting fiance Nikhil Patel for the first time; says, “I just froze thinking Nik kya sochega”