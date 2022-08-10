Ajay Nagrath becomes part of This incident on the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, check out his reaction

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Ajay Nagrath becomes a part of this big prank orchestrated by Krushag Ghuge who essays the role of Ishaan on the show.
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show recently followed Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya. Ram and Priya get married again on the show and it is shown that Ram’s mother Swati, is alive.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a post close to BALH 2.

Ajay Nagrath becomes a part of this big prank orchestrated by Krushag Ghuge who essays the role of Ishaan on the show.

Check it out!

We must say that he was absolutely unrecognizable due to his imitation of a crew member on the set and Ajay’s reaction definitely got us laughing more!

What do you think of their bond?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile, fans are upset because things are finally coming to an end for Nakuul and Disha. But they are also happy that the show will continue and live on with new actors to be a part of the journey. 

The show has an incredible ensemble cast that makes an impact on the storyline. The show is gearing up for a generational leap and Niti Taylor will reportedly be seen on the show!

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

