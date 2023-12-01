Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Ram and Priya try to decode the plot of Every Indian TV show ever?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another update from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show recently followed Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya. Ram and Priya getting married again on the show and it is shown that Ram’s mother Swati, is alive.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

We see that the team of BALH 2 is shooting for some functions, reportedly, Ram and Priya’s wedding and looks like Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar found a way to do something more interesting, like decoding the plot of TV shows.

Disha Parmar diligently tries to explain and Nakuul Mehta, sincerely tries to understand!

We know that Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has made a place for itself in the hearts of the masses and it would be no surprise that the audience loves the show and the actors dedicate so much to the show!

The audience is surely going to miss the pair of Ram and Priya after the leap and at the same time, seem intrigued with the upcoming track of the show.

Meanwhile on the show, everyone is happy about Avni agreeing to marry Sid. However, Priya is not convinced and feels like she is hiding something. Later, she confronts Avni to know if she is happy with the alliance. Priya questions her if she loves Lakhan and if she is pressurized to get married to Sid.

Avni is unable to tell the truth, but at the same time shed tears in front of Priya. Seeing this, Priya gets more suspicious but unable to understand how to convince Avni.

