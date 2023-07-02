Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Niti Taylor reveals how she is stepping into new beginnings, details inside

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another story from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show recently followed Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya. Ram and Priya get married again on the show and it is shown that Ram’s mother Swati, is alive.

Also read: Ajay Nagrath becomes part of This incident on the sets of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2, check out his reaction

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a post close to BALH 2.

We know that Ram and Priya’s characters are going to leave the show soon as it gears up for a generational leap and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar shot for their last day and wrapped up shoot too.

Now, Niti Taylor has penned down a beautiful post about beginning a new chapter in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. She will be playing the character of Prachi Kapoor.

Fans are very excited to see her in the popular show alongside Randeep Rai.

Check it out!

She captioned the post as, “The secret to a rich life is to have more beginnings than endings

I’m starting another new chapter in my life with BALH 2…

I am so grateful for this opportunity and hope to continue to put in my hardwork and do my best!”

The show will take a major leap soon and while the fans are excited to see the new leads, they will definitely miss the pair of Ram and Priya.

Will you miss Ram and Priya on the show?

What do you think of the pairing of Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Also read: Ram and Priya to bid their Final Goodbye to Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 tonight?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates