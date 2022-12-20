Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Ram aka Nakuul Mehta shares a fun picture with his co-stars, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with another update from your favorite show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2. We know how much you’ll adore RaYa aka your favorite Ram and Priya. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. The track of the show is currently following Ram and Priya’s separation due to Ram’s memory loss and Priya’s attempts at being there for him. Ram remembers everything now and wants justice for Priya.

Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 has managed to gain popularity among masses and the audience loves to know what happens on-screen as well as off-screen. They like to learn about the little tidbits from the lives of the actors and celebrities.

The TV stars from the show too keep their fans updated on what goes on, on the sets of the show or their personal lives as they leave work to enjoy some peace and quiet with their loved ones.

Now, we came across a picture shared by Nakuul Mehta with the BALH 2 Fam and he has a strong opinion about these work shifts at 2pm and that being- he doesn’t like them!

In the picture, we can see Ajay Nagrath, Aanchal Khurana, Alefia Kapadia, Abhinav Kapoor among others.

Check it out!

Nakuul always has a witty way to say things and here too, he didn’t leash his creativity! He captioned the post as, “yeh 2pm shifts bade acche lagte hain…. NOT”

Now we know his preferred time for work and shoots and hope that he does get more shifts to his liking here on.

Don’t you wish the same?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, Currently, Vedika proposes to Ram and he accepts the proposal in front of everyone but rejects her later. Ram has his memories back and Priya too feels like he is acting.

Ram has convinced Nandini to announce his and Vedika’s break up in front of the media and later, he is holding a special puja for his mother. Ram even fights for Priya with Nandini and Vedika and they confront him on the same.

