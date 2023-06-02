Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post-leap promo of Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai out, check out how Parth Samthaan, Karan Jotwani and other actors react

The show recently saw some new characters like Lakhan, Swati and Avni. Now, the show is set for a generational leap and due to this, the cast members are getting emotional.
MUMBAI : Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar essay the titular characters. Ram and Priya’s track in the show is about to end.

We informed earlier that Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai are going to be a part of the show post-leap.

Also, Pooja Bannerjee will be playing the role of Pihu. Shooting for post-leap has already begun according to posts on Instagram.

Also read -  Exclusive! Roshan Kapoor roped in for Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Now, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s latest promo is out where Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai look really cute together and the chemistry looks very promising.

Check out the promo below:

The promo surely builds up a lot of excitement amongst the fans of the show.

But this is not it. Parth Samthaan and Karan Jotwani along with other actors have also reacted to the promo. Even Aanchal Khurana aka Brinda and Hiten Tejwani aka lakhan from the show reacted.

Check out the comments on post:

Also read - Niti Taylor and Randeep Rai join the cast of Bade Acche lagte Hain 2, The post leap shoot begins?

Tell us how excited you are for the upcoming storyline of the show in the comment section.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

