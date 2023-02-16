Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’s This actress has a fun time in Delhi with friends

MUMBAI : Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers have loved the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The show has taken a leap and Disha and Nakuul are no longer a part of the show.

Also Read- Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 - OMG! Priya Gives a Befitting Reply to Nandini

Former lead actress Disha Parmar who is married to singer Rahul Vaidya is super active on social media and loves to share little anecdotes from her life. She seems to love traveling and she is currently enjoying a fun trip with her friends in Delhi.



Recently Disha posted a story where she is seen enjoying milkshakes with her friends and captioned it, “Also the favorite thing to do in CP!”



Check out her post here;



Disha started her career with the Star Plus show ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara'. Since then, she has gone on to play the role of Jhnavi Agarwal in the show Woh Apna Sa and much more.



Also Read- Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar pens an emotional note to her character ‘Priya’, deets inside



For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.