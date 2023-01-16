Bade Achhe lagte Hain 2: WOW! Check out BEAUTIFUL candid moments from the set

bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been doing exceptionally well. Here are a few candid moments from the sets.
MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are one of the highly loved on-screen couples. They are currently playing Ram and Priya on Sony Tv’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Their chemistry is winning hearts and the fans shower a lot of love for the two.

The show has been doing really well and gaining a lot of love from the audience.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: What! Nandini is determined to create more trouble for Priya and Ram

Krushag Ghuge aka Eshan recently took to Instagram and shared a compilation of some candid moments from the sets of Bade Achhe lagte Hain 2. We can see people posing for the camera, people busy in the shot, people enjoying between shots. All in all the candid moments look great and makes the fans feel closer to the cast of the show.

Check it out here:

According to the latest plot, Ram has learnt the truth about Ishaan and is determined to set everything right. He decides to know the reason why Priya did what she did.

He will soon find out how Nandini blackmailed Priya and how Shubham and Nandini don’t wish him well and have used him over the years.

ALSO READ:Wow! Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai’s Ram aka Nakul Mehta gearing up for a new project in Kashmir

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Nakul Mehta Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Sony TV Disha Parmar Ram Priya Jankee Parekh TellyChakkar
