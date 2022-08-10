Bahu turned Babes, how Sasural Simar ka 2’s Radhika Muthukumar and Tanya Sharma flaunt their glamorous side! 

MUMBAI :Sasural Simar Ka 2 is s sequel to the original title of the same name that gained a lot of popularity for its twists and turns and this season started with Gitanjali Devi entrusting Simar Bhardwaj with the task of finding an ideal bride for her grandson. Simar's quest ends when she meets her namesake, Simar Narayan, who dreams of making it big as a singer.

The show that started on a grand note last year is working wonders.

Sasural Simar Ka is iconic for its storyline and the memes that it inspires, the characters of Simar and Mataji and now Badi Maa will go down in history as being strong matriarchs.

The cast of the show shares a great bond and is often seen hanging out with each other on and off the sets.

Radhika Muthukumar who plays the role of Simar on the show is very active on social media and often takes to her handles to share behind-the-scenes of the shoot, as well as some sneak, peeks of her personal and professional life.

We see that usually Radhika and Tanya are very ethnically dressed and as typical Bahu’s do and while on the show their characters might go through ups and downs they share a great bond as friends and the two hung out recently and in their galmmed-up avatars and you just can’t miss it, Check out the photos here:

