Shocking! Sasural Simar Ka 2's Radhika Muthukumar aka Simar feels jealous when someone calls Avinash Mukherjee aka Aarav by this name | Deets Inside

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 15:39
MUMBAI : Radhika Muthukumar aka Simar or Choti Simar is one of the most famous names in the telly town. Radhika is known for her character in Colors TV’s Sasural Simar Ka 2, which is made under the banner of Rashmi Sharma. She is shown as the wife of Aarav Oswal aka Avinash Mukherjee. The chemistry between Radhika as Simar and Avinash as Aarav is liked and adored by all, and they are lovingly called 'SiRav' by their fans.

Recently the duo was live on social media wherein fans asked many questions related to them.

One of the fans asked them about the qualities that they like about each other to which Radhika said, "Avinash is very energetic and spontaneous when it comes to dialogue delivery" while Avinash added, "Radhika rehearses her dialogue while giving the shot.”

Meanwhile, Radhika also revealed her concern with Avinash. She said in the live chat, "I get jealous when someone other than me calls Aarav ‘Aarav Ji’. It is my right only to call him Aarav Ji on the set."

Also, Radhika was asked if her hubby gets jealous after seeing the chemistry of #SiRav to which she replied, "No, not at all. He does not feel jealous."  

Talking about the upcoming track, in the upcoming episode of the show Ishita's truth gets revealed in front of all and Badi Maa Geetanjali Devi loses her temper. She ousts Ishita from the house because of the fake pregnancy which she had planned against them and Reyansh.

Therefore, it will be interesting to see how Reyansh reacts and how Ishita plans big against Oswals.

Well, isn't their bond unique as compared to others?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/19/2022 - 15:39

