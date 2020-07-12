Balaji Telefilms releases a statement post Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan tests positive of COVID-19

MUMBAI: Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan who plays the role of Anurag Basu in the show has been tested positive for the novel coronavirus. All the cast and crew of the show is undergoing the test while Parth has quarantined himself at his house. (Read here: Big update: Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthan test positive for Coronavirus )

The news of the actor contracting the virus has spread like a wild fire and hence the production house Balaji Telefilms has released a statement regarding the same. Confirming the updates, Balaji Telefilms posted its statement on its official Instagram handle.

Have a look at the post:

Meanwhile Parth also informed his fans that he has been tested positive for the virus and is taking good care of himself.

TellyChakkar team would like to wish a speedy recovery for Parth.

