Kasauti Zindagi Kay studio Klick Nixon to be sealed post Parth Samthaan gets COVID positive?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com informed our readers about the big update on Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthaan. The actor has been tested positive of the novel coronavirus. (Read here: Big update: Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor Parth Samthan test positive for Coronavirus )

We hear that the shooting of the show has been stopped and all the cast and crew are undergoing COVID-19 test. Well, the studio Klick Nixon (Sakinaka, Mumbai) where Kasauti Zindagi Kay is shot is a huge premise wherein a lot of shows by Balaji are being shot which includes shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya and Naagin along with Kasauti Zindagi Kay.

The studio can be sealed is what we hear.

However, even if it is not sealed, the shoots of Kasauti Zindagi Kay along with other Balaji shows are sure to suffer.

TellyChakkar wishes Parth a speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan along with his family members Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aradhya are reported to be tested positive of the deadly virus.

