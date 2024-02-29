Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Ulka Gupta shares glimpses of her exciting new project; WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta rose to fame as a young child star, and her fans are excited to see her in this feisty role. Ulka Gupta often treats her fans to fun behind the scenes and during the process of her shoot for the show. She is quite active on social media and often gives her followers an update on her whereabouts. Be it a sneak peek into her family life or her professional life.

Ulka, who was last seen in BanniChow Home Delivery is all set to be seen in a new project and that will be music to her fans’ ears. The actress who has a massive fan following has now shared a glimpse of her new project. Can you guess what it is? Check out the glimpse here;

What are your thoughts on the above video? Tell us in the comments below.

Gupta made her acting debut in Resham Dankh before playing Saloni's daughter Savri in Saat Phere. She gained fame for her multifaceted role as Manu in Jhansi Ki Rani. She put a lot of effort into the serial and spent two months receiving training in horseback riding and sword fighting. She also studied Sanskrit so she could recite shlokas.

