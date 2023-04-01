The Team of Banni Chow Home Delivery bids an OFFICIAL GOODBYE, check out

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. Recently, we came across a post of the team, bidding an official goodbye.
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Banni Chow Home Delivery. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities. Banni Chow Home Delivery stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra and the audience loves the plot of the show and the chemistry between this fresh pair.

Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the young Yuvan and Banni. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

We know how much our audience awaits every episode but it’s not just that they look forward too! Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

The stars had a grand celebration on the occasion of the wrapping up of shoot and everyone danced their hearts out!

Recently, we came across a post of the team and they all are seen bidding an official good bye to everyone.

Check out the post here!

The show recently wrapped up shooting and we saw a celebration happening on the set.

The show, Banni Chow Home Delivery created an impact in the audience’s hearts and they loved the performance of all the actors of the show!

What did you think of this post?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Banni Chow Home Delivery, we see that Banni had ran away with Kanha after the promise she made to Tulika but returned with a shock for Kabir and claimed her rights on the property.

Kabir was forced to let her stay initially but then agreed. We see that later, Banni convinced Kabir to let Kanha stay with them. Kabir now feels a connection to Banni and Kanha.

Now because Kanha was ill, Kabir called a doctor for him but never admitted his concern for Kanha.

Later, Kabir brought in a baraat for Banni and asked her to become his wife and they get lost in each other. Kabir shoots an ad for Banni’s catering business and claims how she changed his life.

