Banni Chow Home Delivery: OOPS! Banni and Agastya off to a rough start

MUMBAI: In Star Plus’ Banni Chow Home Delivery, delivery-girl Banni is a strong young woman who runs a caterer and door-to-door food delivery business to support herself. Yuvaan, a mentally challenged man she finally marries as a compromise, is someone she soon crosses paths with. At the time, she merely saw him as a friend. The main plot of the story revolves around how this marriage affects her life.

Earlier it was seen that Banni has been preparing Yuvaan for singing talent and wants him to be independent. Here, Yuvaan was not ready for the same, but later gathered courage and decided to take part and win the competition.

Meanwhile Arijit Taneja makes a new entry in the show as Rockstar Agastya Kapoor.

In the latest episode we saw that Agastya is standing on a car with a guitar and a crowd has gathered all around. He starts singing and the crowd is cheering his performance.

While everyone is enjoying themselves, there is a huge traffic jam on the road and a delivery man says that he will lose his job if he doesn’t deliver the order on time. Banni overhears this and feels angry. She decides to go up to him as the traffic is causing them to be late as well for the competition.

Banni walks ahead and is stopped by a couple of bodyguards who she single handedly beats up and climbs up on the car to stop Agastya. As soon as Agastya turns, he sees Banni and this is their first face to face encounter. As Agastya is about to fall off the car, Banni quickly holds his hand and pulls him.

This is the moment when both of them are standing on the car holding hands. It seems like they are off to a rough start.

The audience is curious to find out how the introduction of Agastya in Banni’s life will affect her and Yuvaan.

