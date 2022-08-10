Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Yuvan and Banni are masters in This Dance Form, check out

Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. Recently, we came across a post shared by Palak Agarwal and she is seen with the girl-gang of the show! Check out Yuvan and Banni’s dhamakedaar dance.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 16:03
Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Yuvan and Banni are masters in This Dance Form, check out

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from your favorite show Banni Chow Home Delivery. We keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities. Banni Chow Home Delivery stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra and the audience loves the plot of the show and the chemistry between this fresh pair.

Also read:  Banni Chow Home Delivery Wraps Up Shoot, Ulka Gupta Shares snippets of ‘lovely ending’; Check it out!

Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the young Yuvan and Banni. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

We know how much our audience awaits every episode but it’s not just that they look forward too! Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star’s life.

Recently, we came across a post of Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra from a party that happened on set and the two stars thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

They danced on a traditional Rajasthani folk song and absolutely rocked it! We couldn't help but think that they danced like experts in the dance form!

Check out the post here!

The show recently wrapped up shoot and we saw a celebration happening on the set. Looks like the gang had a lot of fun on-set and decided to go out with a bang!

Banni Chow Home Delivery created an impact in the audience’s hearts and they loved the performance of all the actors of the show!

What did you think of this video?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Banni Chow Home Delivery, we see that Banni had ran away with Kanha after the promise she made to Tulika but returned with a shock for Kabir and claimed her rights on the property.

Kabir was forced to let her stay initially but then agreed. We see that later, Banni convinced Kabir to let Kanha stay with them. Kabir now feels a connection to Banni and Kanha.

Now because Kanha was ill, Kabir called a doctor for him but never admitted his concern for Kanha.

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Banni Chow Home Delivery: Kabir resurfaces to save Tulika, Hemant escapes by threatening Banni

For more updates about what goes on BTS on the sets of your favorite shows, keep checking Tellychakkar

Banni Chow Home Delivery StarPlus Ulka Gupta Banni Yuvaan Pravisht Mishra BTS OTT TV news TellyChakkar Rajendra Chawla Parvati Sehgal Ayush Anand Sonal Vengurlekar Pooja Singh Sheetal Jaiswal Payal Gupta BTS  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 12/31/2022 - 16:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Check out the fees charge by the cast of the movie Shehzada
MUMBAI :Upcoming movie Shehzada which has Kartik Aryan and Kriti Sanon in the leading role has been the talk of the...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anuj’s hurtful words for Anupama, Kavya guides Anupama
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Here’s all you need to know about Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh actress Tanisha Santoshi
MUMBAI :Tanisha Santoshi is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the film Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. TellyChakkar was...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Dimpy’s stubbornness against Baa, Anupama stuck in a dilemma
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Year Ender 2022! Mrunal Thakur, Tamanna Bhatia check out the names who made bikini debuts in this year
MUMBAI :Bollywood actresses have been winning the hearts of the fans over the time not only with their amazing acting...
Exclusive! Anupamaa: Bapuji meets with an accident; Vanraj blames Anuj and files a complaint against him
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Check out the fees charge by the cast of the movie Shehzada
Check out the fees charge by the cast of the movie Shehzada

Latest Video

Related Stories
The Indian Idol Season 13: After Rohit Shetty Indian Idol contestant Rishi Singh gets an offer from Farah Khan to sing in her mo
The Indian Idol Season 13: After Rohit Shetty Indian Idol contestant Rishi Singh gets an offer from Farah Khan to sing in her movie
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkona Sen Sharma grace the show along with Vishal Bha
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Arjun Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Tabu, and Konkona Sen Sharma grace the show along with Vishal Bhardwaj and his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 : Will the fans accept Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap with new leads?; Here is
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 : Will the fans accept Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap with new leads?; Here is what they had to say
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan sent to 14 days judicial custody, refuses to give google password 
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan sent to 14 days judicial custody, refuses to give google password 
Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora shares a heartfelt post of an ardent fan
Udaariyaan’s Nehmat aka Twinkle Arora shares a heartfelt post of an ardent fan
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 trends online as fans express sadness over Ram and Priya leaving post leap; Check out reactions
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 trends online as fans express sadness over Ram and Priya leaving post leap; Check out reactions