Banni Chow Home Delivery’s Yuvan and Banni are masters in This Dance Form, check out

Banni Chow Home Delivery stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra and the audience loves the plot of the show and the chemistry between this fresh pair.

Banni Chow Home Delivery has managed to grab the attention of the masses with its heartfelt and emotional plot that surrounds the young Yuvan and Banni. The audience finds the characters’ imperfections and stories relatable.

Our viewers also want to know what goes on behind the scenes on their favorite shows and gather some tidbits about their favorite TV star's life.

Recently, we came across a post of Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra from a party that happened on set and the two stars thoroughly enjoyed themselves.

They danced on a traditional Rajasthani folk song and absolutely rocked it! We couldn't help but think that they danced like experts in the dance form!

The show recently wrapped up shoot and we saw a celebration happening on the set. Looks like the gang had a lot of fun on-set and decided to go out with a bang!

Banni Chow Home Delivery created an impact in the audience’s hearts and they loved the performance of all the actors of the show!

Meanwhile on Banni Chow Home Delivery, we see that Banni had ran away with Kanha after the promise she made to Tulika but returned with a shock for Kabir and claimed her rights on the property.

Kabir was forced to let her stay initially but then agreed. We see that later, Banni convinced Kabir to let Kanha stay with them. Kabir now feels a connection to Banni and Kanha.

Now because Kanha was ill, Kabir called a doctor for him but never admitted his concern for Kanha.

