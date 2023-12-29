BARC Ratings: Anupamaa enters the top slot along with GHKKPM, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top three shows; Bigg Boss sees a jump in TRP, Kumkum Bhagya see a drop, GHKKPM tops the list followed by Anupama, YRKKH , Imlie and TMKOC

Here we bring you the BARC ratings of television shows where one would known which show tops the list and which show sees a drop in TRP ratings.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 15:14
BARC

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week finally Anupama enters the top slot along with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai finally sees a huge jump in TRP  and enters the top three shows.

Bigg Boss Season 17 also sees a rise in TRPs, KumKum Bhagya, Padya Store sees a drop in TRPs .

Jhanak sees a rise in TRP ratings and Parineetii sees a jump in ratings entering top ten shows.

( ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP; Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a high TRP; Bigg Boss sees a dip in ratings; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC and SSTTT

Check out the list below :

1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin :  (Star Plus) : 2.5

2. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.5

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.3

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.1

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 2.1

6. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 2.0

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.0

8. Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.9

9. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.9

10.  Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.8

11. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 1.8

12. Bigg Boss ( COLORS) : 1.7

13. Dori ( COLORS): 1.5

14. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

15. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.5

16. Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.5

17. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.4

18. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

19. Chand Jalne Laga ( Colors) : 1.3

20. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP; Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a high TRP; Bigg Boss sees a dip in ratings; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC and SSTTT

 


    


 

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann Bigg Boss
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 12/29/2023 - 15:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pushpa Impossible: Heartbreaking! Deepti wants to divorce Ashwin.
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit. The...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Big Twist! Raghav’s family will stay at Pashminna’s houseboat
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Exclusive! Apara Mehta comes on board for Dice Media’s remake of popular American drama Jane The Virgin
MUMBAI: There are a lot of new shows in the pipeline.There are many projects which are being lined-up and there are...
Vanshaj: Major twist! Bhoomi hides a secret from Yuvika
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Dhruv Tara: Danger! Shaurya’s life is at Risk
MUMBAI: Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: OMG! Yashraj slaps Garry for calling an ambulance
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Bosco Martis
Must Read! Bosco Martis Raises Concerns: Choreographers Uncredited in Fighter Movie Posters
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anupama
What! Anupama: Bapuji's Exit Shakes Up Anupama's Plot - Actor Arvind Vaidya Takes 10-Day Break
Shraddha
Wow! Sun, Sand, and Smiles: Shraddha Arya Enjoys Blissful Beach Day with Husband and Family
Shagun Pandey
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Shagun Pandey and Shruti Chaudhary to grace the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode to promote their upcoming show “Mera Balam Thanedar”
DHARMENDRA
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Dharmendra and Krushna Abhishek to grace the show during the “Weekend Ka Vaar” episode
Divyam
Exclusive! Child actor Divyam roped in for Sony TV's Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Bhi
Vicky
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OH NO! Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande have a massive fight again, the actress says “I don’t want to be a part of your life, I will stay away”