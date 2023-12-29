BARC Ratings: Anupamaa enters the top slot along with GHKKPM, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top three shows; Bigg Boss sees a jump in TRP, Kumkum Bhagya see a drop, GHKKPM tops the list followed by Anupama, YRKKH , Imlie and TMKOC

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week finally Anupama enters the top slot along with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai finally sees a huge jump in TRP and enters the top three shows.

Bigg Boss Season 17 also sees a rise in TRPs, KumKum Bhagya, Padya Store sees a drop in TRPs .

Jhanak sees a rise in TRP ratings and Parineetii sees a jump in ratings entering top ten shows.

( ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP; Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a high TRP; Bigg Boss sees a dip in ratings; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC and SSTTT

Check out the list below :

1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : (Star Plus) : 2.5

2. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.5

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.3

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.1

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 2.1

6. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 2.0

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.0

8. Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.9

9. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.9

10. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.8

11. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 1.8

12. Bigg Boss ( COLORS) : 1.7

13. Dori ( COLORS): 1.5

14. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

15. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.5

16. Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.5

17. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.4

18. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

19. Chand Jalne Laga ( Colors) : 1.3

20. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP; Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a high TRP; Bigg Boss sees a dip in ratings; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC and SSTTT







