BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP; Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a high TRP; Bigg Boss sees a dip in ratings; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC and SSTTT

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a jump in TRP ratings and enters top five shows. Parineetii also sees a jump in ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a dip in ratings falls to the ninth position out of top five shows.

Bigg Boss also sees a drop in ratings out of top ten shows, Kundali and Kumkum Bhgaya sees a major dip in ratings. Jhannak, Dori, Suhagan have done well as they have entered the top twenty shows.

(ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie )

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav.

Check out the list below :

1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : (Star Plus) : 2.5

2. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.0

3. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 1.9

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab Tv) : 1.9

5. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.9

6. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.8

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.7

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 1.7

10. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.7

11. Bigg Boss Season 17 ( Colors) : 1.6

12. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 1.5

13. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

14. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

15. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.4

16. Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.4

17. Dori ( Colors) : 1.4

18. Kumkum Bhgaya ( Zee TV) : 1.3

19. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye ( Zee Tv) : 1.3

20. Suhagan ( Colors) : 1.2

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie )