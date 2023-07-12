BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP; Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a high TRP; Bigg Boss sees a dip in ratings; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC and SSTTT

This week Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a jump in TRP ratings and enters top five shows. Parineetii also sees a jump in ratings. Bigg Boss also sees a drop in ratings out of top ten shows, Kundali and Kumkum Bhgaya sees a major dip in ratings
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 15:20
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a jump in TRP ratings and enters top five shows. Parineetii also sees a jump in ratings.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a dip in ratings falls to the ninth position out of top five shows.

Bigg Boss also sees a drop in ratings out of top ten shows, Kundali and Kumkum Bhgaya sees a major dip in ratings. Jhannak, Dori, Suhagan have done well as they have entered the top twenty shows.

(ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie )

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav.

Check out the list below :

1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin :  (Star Plus) : 2.5

2. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.0

3. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 1.9

4. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab Tv)  : 1.9

5. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.9

6. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.8

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.7

9. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 1.7

10. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.7

11. Bigg Boss Season 17 ( Colors) : 1.6

12. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 1.5

13. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

14. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

15. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.4

16. Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.4

17. Dori ( Colors) : 1.4

18. Kumkum Bhgaya ( Zee TV) : 1.3

19. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye ( Zee Tv) : 1.3

20. Suhagan ( Colors) : 1.2

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie )

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann Bigg Boss Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 12/07/2023 - 15:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Rose from BLACKPINK exudes Disney princess vibes as she showcases her slender curves and small waist in a stunning hot pink corset gown. One BLINK expresses, "Are you trying to kill me with your beauty?"
MUMBAI: BLACKPINK is one of the leading girl bands in South Korea that has been ruling across the globe for their...
Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa, To Recreate Her Famous Dialogue "Tumhe Usse Kya" With Remo Dsouza In the Star Plus' 7th season of Dance Plus, Dance+ Pro?
MUMBAI : Dance Plus has earned a special place in the hearts of the audience as one of India's most loved and cherished...
Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka: Shocking! Kiki unable to see Jay getting married, Shoots him in the chest
MUMBAI : Since its first glimpse, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest romance drama ‘Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka’...
Kavya: Trouble! Rajeev warns Adhiraj not to get close to Kavya
MUMBAI : Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a huge drop in TRP; Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a high TRP; Bigg Boss sees a dip in ratings; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC and SSTTT
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Isha Malviya gets into a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar would she get eliminated from the show?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing exceptionally well when it comes to the TRP ratings and it is among the top ten...
Recent Stories
Animal
Box office! Animal scores highest non holiday numbers, whereas Sam Bahadur continous to remain stable
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly, aka Anupamaa, To Recreate Her Famous Dialogue "Tumhe Usse Kya" With Remo Dsouza In the Star Plus' 7th season of Dance Plus, Dance+ Pro?
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Shocking! Isha Malviya gets into a physical fight with Abhishek Kumar would she get eliminated from the show?
Jennifer Mistry
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: What! Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal feels assured that Disha Vakani won’t return on the show, calls Dayaben’s return a gimmick
Sunil Grover
Amazing! Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma party together after ending a 5-Year feud; Read on to know more!
Adnan Khan
Exclusive! Adnan Khan and I had a good chemistry and it is our friendship which helped reflect the bond on-screen: Aditi Dev Sharma on shooting for Katha Ankahee
Krishna Devi
Krishna Devi’s unyielding commitment to her family, unspoken defiance against colonial oppression, and influential role in shaping her son's destiny make her an exceptional character,” says Neha Joshi