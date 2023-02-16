BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss 16 semi–finale episode enters top 5 shows; The Kapil Sharma Show sees a huge jump in TRPs and enters top 20 shows, Parineetii sees a huge drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH, and Bigg Boss 16

This week Bigg Boss sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and it enters the Top five shows the similar thing has happened with The Kapil Sharma Show as it enters the top twenty shows which is a huge TRP gain.
BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss 16 semi–finale episode enters top 5 shows; The Kapil Sharma Show sees a huge jump in TRPs and enters top

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Bigg Boss sees a huge jump in TRP ratings and it enters the Top five shows the similar thing happened with The Kapil Sharma Show as it enters the top twenty shows which is a huge TRP gain.

Parineetii sees a huge drop in TRP ratings and shows like Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya see a huge drop.

As usual, Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,  and Bigg Boss Season 16. 

Check out the ratings below:

1. Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.8

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.6

3. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.3

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.3

5.  Bigg Boss Season 16 Semi–Finale ( Colors) : 2.2

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.2

7. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.0

8. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) :1.9

9. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.7

10. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.7

11. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.7

12. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.7

13. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.7

14. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.7

15. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.5

16. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.4

17. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.4

18. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.4

19. Saavi Ki Savaari (Colors) :1.1

20. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Sony TV) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

ALSO READ: BARC Rating! Bigg Boss 16 and Indian Idol 13 enter top ten shows in TRP ratings, Anupamaa regains its first position and sees a huge jump in ratings; Kundali Bhgaya and Bhagya Laxmi see a huge drop; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH

