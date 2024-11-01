BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss Season 17 and Jhanak sees a huge jump in TRPs; Imlie sees a drop in ratings; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma enters top five shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH and TMKOC

This week Bigg Boss Season 17 sees a huge jump in TRPs and enters top ten shows along with Star Pus show Jhanak. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a jump in ratings and enters top five shows.
Jhanak

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Anupamaa post the leap has finally caught up to the TRPs and has gained the number on position.

Bigg Boss Season 17 sees a huge jump in TRPs and enters top ten shows along with Star Pus show Jhanak.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a jump in ratings and enters top five shows.

Anupama has usal tops the list followed by ITA awards, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai  and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Check out the top ten shows on BARC ratings ;

1 Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.7

2. ITA Awards ( Star Plus) : 2.7

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : 2.5

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.4

5. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 2.2

6. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.1

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.0

8. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 2.0

9. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 2.0

10. Bigg Boss Seaso 17 ( COLORS) : 2.0

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss Season 17 and Jhanak sees a huge jump in TRPs; Imlie sees a drop in ratings; Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma enters top five shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH and TMKOC
