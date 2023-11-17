BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss Season 17 sees a jump in TRPs enters top five shows; Imlie enters top two shows;Anupmaa drops to the fourth position, GHKKPM tops the list, followed by Imlie, TMD, Anupamaa and Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

The week for a change Anupama slips to the fourth position and Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin takes the first position.

Imlie sees a huge jump in TRP rating and takes the second slot when it comes to TRP ratings.

Parineeti also sees a huge jump in TRPs enters top ten shows.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Teri Meri Doriyaann, Imlie, Anupamaa, Bigg Boss Season 5.

ALSO READ :BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie

Check out the list below :

1 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : (Star Plus) : 2.3

2. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.0

3. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 2.0

4. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 1.9

5. Bigg Boss Seaosn 17 ( COLORS) : 1.9

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.8

8. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.8

9. Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.8

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab Tv) : 1.8

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie