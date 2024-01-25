BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss sees a jump in TRP enters top five shows; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a raise in TRP enters top ten shows; TMD sees a drop in TRP, Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Bigg Boss saw a huge jump in TRPs and as entered the top five shows.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a jump in TRPs enters top ten shows.

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a huge drop in TRP along with Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Kundali Bhagaya also sees a rise in TRP and Bhagya Lakshmi sees a fall in TRPs.

As usal Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Bigg Boss.

1 Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.7

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : (Star Plus) : 2.6

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.3

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.2

5. Bigg Boss ( COLORS) :2 .1



6. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 2.0

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.0

8. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 2.0

9. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 1.8

10. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.7

11. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.7

12. . Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.6

13. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.6

14. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

15. Dori ( COLORS): 1.5

16. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

17. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.4

18. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye ( Zee Tv) : 1.4

19. Suhaagan ( Colors) : 1.4.

20. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

