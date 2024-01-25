BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss sees a jump in TRP enters top five shows; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a raise in TRP enters top ten shows; TMD sees a drop in TRP, Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Bigg Boss

Here we bring you the BARC ratings of television shows where one would know which show tops the list and which show sees a drop in TRP ratings.
BARC Ratings

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Bigg Boss saw a huge jump in TRPs and as entered the top five shows.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a jump in TRPs enters top ten shows.

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a huge drop in TRP along with Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Kundali Bhagaya also sees a rise in TRP and Bhagya Lakshmi sees a fall in TRPs.

As usal Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Bigg Boss.

Check out the list below :

1  Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.7

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin :  (Star Plus) : 2.6

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.3

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.2

5. Bigg Boss ( COLORS) :2 .1
 
6. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 2.0

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 2.0

8. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 2.0

9.  Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 1.8

10.  Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.7

11. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.7

12. . Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.6

13. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.6

14. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

15.  Dori ( COLORS): 1.5

16. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

17. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.4

18. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye ( Zee Tv) : 1.4

19. Suhaagan ( Colors) : 1.4.

20. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

