BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss sustains good ratings at TRP, Teri Meri Doriyaan enters top 20 shows; YHC and Indian Idol drop down drastically; Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Faltu

BARC Ratings!

MUMBAI :The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, once again Bigg Boss sustains good numbers at the TRP ratings whereas Indian Idol sees a huge drop in ratings.

Teri Meri Doriyaan in its first week itself enters the top 20 shows and whereas Yeh Hai Chahatein sees a downfall in ratings.

As usual Anupamaa tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, and Faltu.

Check out the ratings below:

1Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 3.
 

2 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.8


3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.4

 
4. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.4
 

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.2


6. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.0


7.Bigg Boss ( COLORS) : 2.0
 
8. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.9

 
9. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) :1.8


10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 1.8


11. Kundali Bhagya (Zee Tv) : 1.8

12. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.7

 
13. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.6

 
14. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.6


15. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5


16. Teri Meri Doriyaann ( Star Plus) : 1.4


17. Saavi Ki Savaari (Colors) : 1.4


18. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3


19. Indian Idol ( Sony Tv): 1.3


20. Dharampatni ( Colors): 1.3


What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?


Do let us know in the comments below.

BARC Ratings! Bigg Boss sustains good ratings at TRP, Teri Meri Doriyaan enters top 20 shows; YHC and Indian Idol drop down drastically; Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and Faltu
