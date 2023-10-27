BARC Ratings : GHKKPM tops the list; Anupamaa losses the first position; Bigg Boss Season 17 has a good start enters top ten shows; Imlie sees a jump in TRP, YHC sees a big fall in TRPs; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Anupamaa, TMD, Pandya Store & Imlie

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week once again Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list and Anupamaa takes the second position.

Pandya Store and Imlie also see a jump in TRP ratings and enter the top five shows.

Yeh Hai Chahatein sees a huge drop in TRP ratings followed by Kundali Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi.

Bigg Boss Season 17 starts on a good note entering top ten shows, Khatron Ke Khiladi finale also sees good ratings.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the list followed by Anupamaa, Teri Meri Doriyaann, Pandya Store and Imlie.

( ALSO READ : BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sees a huge jump in ratings, Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top 20 shows; Bhagya Lakshmi and Indian Idol see a drop in ratings; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu

Check out the list below :

1. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin : (Star Plus) : 2.3

2. Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 1.9

3. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.9

4. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.8

5. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.8

6. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 1.7

7. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi ( Colors) : 1.7

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab Tv) : 1.7

9. Shiv Shakti Tao Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.6

10. Bigg Boss Seaosn 17 ( COLORS) : 1.6

11. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.6

12. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

13. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

14. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.5

15. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.3

16. Junooniyat (Colors) : 1.3

17. Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.3

18. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.3

19. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.2

20. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ :BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sees a huge jump in ratings, Teri Meri Doriyaann enters top 20 shows; Bhagya Lakshmi and Indian Idol see a drop in ratings; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and Faltu