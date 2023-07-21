BARC Ratings: Imlie sees a drop in ratings out of the top five shows; Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav enters the top ten shows; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees drops; Anupama tops the list; followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, YHC and Faltu

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav sees a huge jump in TRP ratings as it enters the top 10 shows. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters the top two shows.

India’s Best Dancer and Parineetii see a huge drop in TRP ratings.

Anupamaa tops the list followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Faltu.

Check out the BARC rating for this week :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 3.0

2 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.3

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.1

4. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.1

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.1

6. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 2.0

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab TV) : 1.9

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.9

9. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav (COLORS) : 1.8

10. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.8

11. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.7

12. Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( COLORS) :

13. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.5

14. Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.5

15. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

16.Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.4

17. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv): 1.4

18. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.4

19. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.3

20 Titli ( Star Plus) : 1.2

