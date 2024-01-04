BARC Ratings: Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav sees a jump in TRP enters top five shows; Mangal Lakshmi sees rise in TRP; Udne Ki Asha sees a drop TRP; Kundali Bhgaya sees a drop; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Jhanak; YRKKH, SSTTT

Here we bring you the BARC ratings of television shows where one would know which show tops the list and which show sees a drop in TRP ratings. For a change this week Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav sees a huge TRP rise in TRP.
Shiv

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav sees a jump in TRPs and enters top five shows.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Mangal Lakshmi, sees a jump in ratings.

Imlie this week also sees a rise in TRP ratings.

Ki Asha and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP.

As usal Anupamaa tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Jhanak, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyaag Taandav.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa ( Star Plus) : 2.7

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin :  (Star Plus) : 2.3

3. Jhanak ( Star Plus) : 2.2

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai ( Star Plus) : 2.1

5. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.7

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ( Sab TV) : 1.7

7. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.6

8. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.6

9. Udne Ki Aasha ( Star Plus): 1.6

10. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.6

11. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.5

12. Dori ( COLORS): 1.5

13. Mangal Lakshmi ( COLORS) : 1.4

14. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.4

15. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.4

16.  Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

17. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.2

18. Mera Balam Thanedaar ( Colors) : 1.2

19. Yeh Hai Chahatein ( Star Plus) : 1.1

20. Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye ( Zee Tv) :1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

