BARC Ratings! Star Parivaar Awards takes number one position; Imlie, Bhagya Lakshmi and Yeh Hai Chahatein see huge drops in ratings; TMD enters top five shows; Star Parivaar Awards tops the list, followed by Anupama, GHKKPM, YRKKH, TMD

MUMBAI : The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si sees a jump in TRP ratings .

Bhagya Lakshmi, Yeh Hai Chahatein and Imlie sees a huge drop in TRP ratings.

Khatron Ke Khiladi also sees a drop in TRPs.

This week, Star Parivaar Awards tops the list, followed by Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Teri Meri Doriyaann.

Check out the list below :

1 Star Parivaar Awards ( Star Plus) : 2.7

2.Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.6

3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.5

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.0

5 Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.9

6. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sab Tv) : 1.9

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.8

8. Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav ( COLORS) : 1.8

9. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.7



10. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.7

11. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.7

12. Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si ( Star Plus) : 1.6

13. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.6

14. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.6

15. Fear Factor Khatron Ke Khiladi ( Colors) : 1.5

16. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

17. Neerja – Ek Nayi Pehchaan ( Colors) : 1.3

18. Udaariyan ( Colors) : 1.2

19. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.2

20. Junooniyat (Colors) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favorite show made it to the list?

Do let us know in the comments below.

