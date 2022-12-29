BARC Ratings! TMKOC and Bigg Boss 16 sees a jump in TRP ratings; Yeh Hai Chahatein and Indian Idol 13 see a drop in TRP ratings; Kumkum Bhagya enters top 10 shows; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, Imlie, YRKKH and Faltu

MUMBAI :The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah sees a huge jump in TRP ratings whereas Kumkum Bhagya enters the top 10 shows.

As far as reality shows are concerned Bigg Boss 16 sees a huge jump in TRP ratings whereas Indian Idol Season 13 sees a drop.

Anupama tops the list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Faltu.

Check out the ratings below:

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.9

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.7

3. Imlie (Star Plus) : 2.3

4. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

5. Faltu (Star Plus) : 2.1

6. Pandya Store (Star Plus) : 2.0

7. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Sony Sab) : 2.0

8. Bigg Boss (Colors) : 2.0

9. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) :1.8

10. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.8

11. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.7

12. Kundali Bhagya ( Zee Tv) : 1.7

13. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.6

14. Naagin 6 (Colors) : 1.6

15. Parineetii (Colors) : 1.6

16. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.6

17. Indian Idol (Sony TV) : 1.5

18. Rajjo (Star Plus) : 1.5

19. Saavi Ki Savaari (Colors) : 2.4

20. Dharampatnii ( Colors) : 2.2

