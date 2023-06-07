BARC Ratings: TMKOC and India’s Best Dancer Season 3 see a huge jump in TRP ratings, Naagin 6 and Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan see a huge drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and YHC

This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Teri Meri Doriyaann see a huge jump in TRP ratings. Anupama tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and, Yeh Hai Chahatein.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 15:32
Best Dancer Season 3

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Teri Meri Doriyaann see a huge jump in TRP ratings.

India’s Best Dancer Season 3 see a huge jump in TRP ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show enters the top 20 shows.

(ALSO READ: BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie)

As usual, Anupama tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and,Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) :  2.9

2.  Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.4

3, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.9

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.9

6. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.7

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : 1.6

9. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

10. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.4

11. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.4

12. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav : 1.4

13. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

14. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.4

15. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv) : 1.3

16. Titli ( Star Plus) : 1.2

17. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.2

18. Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.2

19. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Colors) : 1.1

20. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie)

Anupamaa ghum hai kisey ke pyar meiin Imlie Yeh Hai Chahatein Star Plus Sony TV Udaariyaan Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Bhagya Lakshmi Kundali Bhagya Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sirf Tum The Kapil Sharma Show Naagin 6 BARC trp rating Teri Meri Doriyaann India’s Best Dancer Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/06/2023 - 15:32

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Progress! Sahiba takes Keerat's help to find the imposter
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! These three contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 approached to be part of the next season of Bigg Boss ?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Exclusive! Beyhadh 2’s Paras Madaan to enter Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is always at the forefront of bringing you exclusive updates from the world of entertainment.With...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Ishaan gets into a deadly accident
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Shocking! This is when Naagin 6 will telecast its finale episode; read to know more
MUMBAI: Naagin is one of the most loved shows on television. The serial frequently tops the TRP charts. The storyline...
BARC Ratings: TMKOC and India’s Best Dancer Season 3 see a huge jump in TRP ratings, Naagin 6 and Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan see a huge drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and YHC
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Recent Stories
Arjun Kapoor
Trolled! Arjun Kapoor compares Alia Bhatt to Hollywood Legend Meryl Streep, unimpressed netizens say “how could he even write it”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Bigg Boss Season
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! These three contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 approached to be part of the next season of Bigg Boss ?
Paras Madaan
Exclusive! Beyhadh 2’s Paras Madaan to enter Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!
Naagin 6
Shocking! This is when Naagin 6 will telecast its finale episode; read to know more
Manmohan Tiwari
Manmohan Tiwari’s new love interest in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai!
Gayatri Soham
Exclusive! Pandya Store’s Gayatri Soham to enter Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya!
Shakti and Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti
Exclusive! “I relate so much to that feeling as Nikki because I have that same faith in God”, Nikki Sharma talks about her character Shakti and Pyaar ka Pehla Adhyay Shiv Shakti