BARC Ratings: TMKOC and India’s Best Dancer Season 3 see a huge jump in TRP ratings, Naagin 6 and Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan see a huge drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by GHKKPM, YRKKH, Imlie and YHC

MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels and shows are topping the charts.

This week Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Teri Meri Doriyaann see a huge jump in TRP ratings.

India’s Best Dancer Season 3 see a huge jump in TRP ratings. The Kapil Sharma Show enters the top 20 shows.

(ALSO READ: BARC Ratings! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai enters top 2; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Kundali Bhagya sees a drop in TRP ratings; Anupama tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, Faltu and Imlie)

As usual, Anupama tops the list, followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie and,Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Check out the list below :

1 Anupamaa (Star Plus) : 2.9

2. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (Star Plus) : 2.4

3, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) : 2.2

4. Imlie ( Star Plus) : 1.9

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus) : 1.9

6. Faltu (Star Plus) : 1.8

7. Pandya Store (Star Plus): 1.7

8. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah : 1.6

9. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.5

10. Teri Meri Doriyaann (Star Plus) : 1.4

11. Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV) : 1.4

12. Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyaag Tandav : 1.4

13. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) : 1.4

14. Parineetii ( Colors) : 1.4

15. India’s Best Dancer Season 3 ( Sony Tv) : 1.3

16. Titli ( Star Plus) : 1.2

17. Udaariyaan (Colors) : 1.2

18. Naagin 6 ( Colors) : 1.2

19. The Kapil Sharma Show ( Colors) : 1.1

20. Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan (Zee TV) : 1.1

What is your take on the BARC ratings? Has your favourite show made it to the list

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

