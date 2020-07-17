Barrister Babu: Anirudh speaks against Guruji and defends Bondita

MUMBAI : Colors' popular daily soap Barrister Babu is gearing up for high voltage drama and twist.

Bondita gets in trouble as she gets caught by Guruji in boys’ clothes.

She is scared to bear bitter consequences while here Anirudh takes a stand for Bondita.

Anirudh speaks against Guruji and defends Bondita while this step of Anirudh will land Bondita in more trouble.

Binoy and Trilochan get against her as Anirudh is speaking against his own family because of Bondita.

Bondita has to bear bitter consequences for this and what more twist will this bring in her life is to be seen in the episodes ahead.

What more drama and dhamaka is awaited ahead in Anirudh and Bondita's life? Only time will tell.

