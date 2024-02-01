Beautiful! Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi from Bhagya Lakshmi is having the best time welcoming the new year

MUMBAI: Bhagya Lakshmi has won the hearts of its audiences over the years with a great storyline and the chemistry between the leads of the show. Things have taken a serious turn in the storyline and as per the current situation, Malishka hatches a scheme to rid herself of Lakshmi. Collaborating with Balwinder, Malishka sets in motion a master plan to trade Lakshmi, introducing a new man into the mix.

Talking about Bhagya Lakshmi, we cannot forget the pairing and it’s chemistry that we get to see in the show. Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare have become a favourite pair not just in show but even in real life as they keep posting new reels on their profile, entertaining the audience.

This time, while we got to see a lot of people celebrating their new year, now we are getting to see Aishwarya Khare celebrate the new year in her way, that is, in the snowy mountains and rivers close to her. The actress is loved by many for the role she portrays in the serial and now we are here with the pictures of Aishwarya Khare celebrating her new years in her own way, check it out:

As we can see in the pictures, the actress looks really happy having her time all to herself.

