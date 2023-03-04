Beautiful! Check out the first look of Mohsin Khan's new abode

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Mohsin Khan is the heartthrob of the entertainment industry. The actor was last seen in the music video Teri Ada opposite Shivangi Joshi. He is ruling the hearts of the audiences ever since his debut. Mohsin started his television career with the show Nisha Aur Uske cousins aired on Star Plus. He rose to fame with his portrayal of the character Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. His chemistry with Shivangi Joshi still tops the favorite Jodi list. Moreover, he was featured in many TV shows like Love by Chance, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Dream Girl - Ek Ladki Deewani Si.

The actor took to Instagram to share the first look of his new home. He poses for a picture, standing in the balcony. Check out the story below -

The view from the balcony looks really beautiful! TellyChakkar congratulates Mohsin Khan for his new aboad.

