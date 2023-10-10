BEAUTIFUL! Debina Bonnerjee motherhood journey is an inspiring tale for all the mothers

Debina Bonerjee is a yummy mommy of two baby girls Lianna and Divisha who were born last year. The actress has been busy with her mommy duties but still manages to enjoy the challenging phase.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 15:39
Debina Bonnerjee

MUMBAI :Debina Bonnerjee is one of the most popular actresses of the television industry. 

Her journey in the showbiz world has been a roller coaster ride. With several ups and downs in her personal and professional life, Debina has managed to survive and also create a different identity for herself. 

Debina is married to her Ramayan co-star Gurmeet Choudhary. The duo has given various couple goals over the years, 

Gurmeet and Debina have been married for several years but it was last year when the couple welcomed their first child Lianna in April and second child Divisha in November.

This was no less than a miracle as Debina has been quite vocal about her pregnancy journey and how she had difficulties in conceiving. 

But by God's grace, the couple is blessed with two daughters and Debina set another record of delivering babies back-to-back. 

Well, Debina has shared about her pregnancy and parenthood journey through her vlogs and she also keeps sharing various special moments with her little angels on social media. 

Debina is a fearless mom and her parenthood journey is proof. 

She is also a hands-on mother as she handles everything so well, inspiring many new mothers. 

The actress is currently enjoying motherhood but has not forgotten to take care of herself. Debina is also taking care of her fitness and she works out with her husband on a regular basis to get back in shape. 

Well, Debina has proved that nothing is impossible for her. While motherhood can be challenging, it's definitely a magical phase for any woman. 

The bong beauty often shares glimpses with her cuties which proves that she has a ball of time with them. 

ALSO READ: Ganpati Bappa Morya: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary all set to be back in Mumbai after a long family vacation special for Ganpati Festival, all details inside

Take a look:

Apart from playing with them, Debina has shared several stories on Instagram where she has shared some amazing baby food recipes.

Gurmeet and Debina are travel junkies and we have often seen them travel with their toddlers. 

The couple had recently gone for a long Swiss vacation with their kids and Debina's parents had also accompanied them for the trip. 

Debina has proved that motherhood definitely calls for many challenges but one must keep going and not restrict themselves from living. 

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

While Gurmeet is quite active with his work, Debina has been away from small screens for a long time. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Must Watch! Fans shower love on Debina Bonnerjee on her latest impromptu mommy reel

Gurmeet Choudhary Debina Bonerjee lianna choudhary divisha choudhary gurbina TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 15:39

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
MUMBAI: Jyoti Kapoor has captivated hearts with her enigmatic performances in her projects and is currently mesmerizing...
From Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash to Hina Khan: List of celebrities who made the best of their fame through Bigg Boss!
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is one of the most followed reality shows on television. The show is controversial in nature and...
Must Read: Check out the transition of Shark Tank India judges from then to now!
MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a...
Exclusive! Vikram Vedha and Bunty aur Babli 2 actor Saurabh Sharma roped in for Jio cinema's series titled Clean up Crew
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some great news from OTT, Movies and television, we are back with another...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Plan and Plot! Manveer strategized a major move on Simran’s birthday
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Relief! Zareen Khan wins legal case in cheating case, actress’ arrest warrant canceled
MUMBAI :Recently, a Kolkata court had issued an arrest warrant for Bollywood actress Zareen Khan in connection with a...
Recent Stories
Jyoti Kapoor
Exclusive! Shilpa Shetty is a wonderful human being and has a lot of positivity: Jyoti Kapoor on experience shooting for Sukhee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shehnaaz Gill
From Shehnaaz Gill, Tejasswi Prakash to Hina Khan: List of celebrities who made the best of their fame through Bigg Boss!
Shark Tank India
Must Read: Check out the transition of Shark Tank India judges from then to now!
Vivian Dsena
Interesting! Here’s Udaariyaan fame Vivian Dsena revealing his favourite co-star, check it out
Rakhi Sawant
OMG! Rakhi Sawant robs undergarments from shopping malls, claims Adil Durrani
Amitabh Bachchan
From Shehnaaz Gill being hospitalized to Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday celebrations: Here’s a weekly roundup of all the happenings in the TV industry!
Vivian Dsena
Interesting! Here’s what Udaariyaan fame Vivian Dsena has to say when asked about his favourite person the cast of Udaariyaan, read to know more