BEAUTIFUL! Debina Bonnerjee motherhood journey is an inspiring tale for all the mothers

MUMBAI :Debina Bonnerjee is one of the most popular actresses of the television industry.

Her journey in the showbiz world has been a roller coaster ride. With several ups and downs in her personal and professional life, Debina has managed to survive and also create a different identity for herself.

Debina is married to her Ramayan co-star Gurmeet Choudhary. The duo has given various couple goals over the years,

Gurmeet and Debina have been married for several years but it was last year when the couple welcomed their first child Lianna in April and second child Divisha in November.

This was no less than a miracle as Debina has been quite vocal about her pregnancy journey and how she had difficulties in conceiving.

But by God's grace, the couple is blessed with two daughters and Debina set another record of delivering babies back-to-back.

Well, Debina has shared about her pregnancy and parenthood journey through her vlogs and she also keeps sharing various special moments with her little angels on social media.

Debina is a fearless mom and her parenthood journey is proof.

She is also a hands-on mother as she handles everything so well, inspiring many new mothers.

The actress is currently enjoying motherhood but has not forgotten to take care of herself. Debina is also taking care of her fitness and she works out with her husband on a regular basis to get back in shape.

Well, Debina has proved that nothing is impossible for her. While motherhood can be challenging, it's definitely a magical phase for any woman.

The bong beauty often shares glimpses with her cuties which proves that she has a ball of time with them.

ALSO READ: Ganpati Bappa Morya: Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary all set to be back in Mumbai after a long family vacation special for Ganpati Festival, all details inside

Take a look:

Apart from playing with them, Debina has shared several stories on Instagram where she has shared some amazing baby food recipes.

Gurmeet and Debina are travel junkies and we have often seen them travel with their toddlers.

The couple had recently gone for a long Swiss vacation with their kids and Debina's parents had also accompanied them for the trip.

Debina has proved that motherhood definitely calls for many challenges but one must keep going and not restrict themselves from living.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

While Gurmeet is quite active with his work, Debina has been away from small screens for a long time.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Must Watch! Fans shower love on Debina Bonnerjee on her latest impromptu mommy reel