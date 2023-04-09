BEAUTIFUL! Mehul Nisar celebrates his birthday on the sets of Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 5

MUMBAI: We all know that Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan Season 5 has already hit the web and the response is just amazing.

Fans have loved Niti Taylor and Parth Samthaan as Nandini and Manik in the show.

The viewers have seen how the star cast gets along so well on the sets which they were shooting.

Well, Mehul Nisar who plays Niti's uncle in the show recently celebrated his birthday with the show's star cast.

A lot of pictures and videos have been shared by Mehul's co-stars which proves that they all had a gala time on the set.

Take a look:



This is not the first time when the show's cast is having so much fun.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan actors have often had many fun reunions even before they kickstarted the shooting of the new season.

Here's wishing Mehul a very happy birthday!

