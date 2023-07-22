OMG! Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan’s original cast reunites for a major celebration, where some were noticed missing, read more

MUMBAI: Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan has been one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. After 3 successful seasons, the show moved to digital platform.

The show stars Parth Samthaan and Niti Taylor in the lead roles. The audience loves and adores them. They lovingly call them 'Manan'.

The show has become a teen favourite and one of the OG MTV shows to grasp a ulse of the correct demographic.

Congratulations are in order for the cast and crew of the show because the show completes 9 years. Almost, the entire cast got together to celebrate.

The cast reunited for the 9th-year celebration, including Parth Samthaan, Niti Taylor, Karan Jotwani, Mehul Nisar, Kishwer Merchant, Krissann Barretto, Rushad Rana, Utkarsh Gupta and more.

Mehul Nisar posted a photo of the group and Niti also took to her Instagram stories to share the deets from the bash.

The show came out with a fourth season on a digital platform and was very well received and loved by the 'Manan' fans.

Fans are now waiting for a 5th season as well and are hopeful that the OG cast comes back for it.

