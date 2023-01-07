Shocking! Parth Samthaan talks about the time when one of his girlfriends behaved in a psychotic way and why

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan is one of the most loved actors on television, and he has a massive fan following. The actor was seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay, essayed the role of Anurag Basu and he became a household name. His pairing with Erica Fernandes was loved by the audience. He has a massive fan following and they are always waiting to see what his next projects are.

Parth has smoothly transitioned from Tv shows to Films and OTT series. The actor has now spoken about how one of his ex girlfriends went to an extreme length to gain his attention. She actually got inspired by the Hollywood movie Gone Girl. It revolves around a girl who engages in psychotic behavior to gain her husband’s attention. That is what the girl did and it completely took Parth by surprise. Her behavior was nothing short of shocking to him.

Last year Parth completed 10 years in the industry which is a big milestone. Parth's 10-year stint in the industry has been very successful. The actor has given several hits and emerged as the number one TV actor over the years. Parth has definitely a long way to go.

